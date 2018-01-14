Two women suffered injuries after two separate accidents involving horses.

A 43-year-old woman from Kerephi, south of Thames, was rushed to Waikato Hospital yesterday afternoon after falling off her horse at a showjumping event.

The woman had been attempting a jump when she fell.

She was flown to Waikato Hospital by a Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter after being attended to by St John ambulance paramedics at the scene.

She was admitted to hospital in a moderate condition with suspected head and spinal injuries

Further south, a woman in her 40s suffered multiple injuries and was airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital following an accident involving a horse near Hastings.

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was sent to Pongaro, in the Tararua District, around 8.30pm yesterday.

The woman was treated by paramedics prior to the rescue helicopter arriving at the scene.