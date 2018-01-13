The Fire Service says a pine tree blaze in the hills behind Helensville in Auckland's north-west is mostly contained.

Spokesperson, Murray Bannister, says a helicopter and nine engines were called to the fire about 12:40 in the McKenzie Hills, behind Awaroa Rd.

Bannister said the one hectare fire is now 75 per cent contained.

There was no danger to any person or any structures, despite substantial plumes of white smoke rising above the suburb, Bannister said.

