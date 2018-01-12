A person was critically injured during a party that turned violent in Northland overnight.

Police confirmed they attended an address at Tikipunga, Whangarei, after receiving reports of disorder and fighting at 1.20am.

St John tweeted that a person had been assaulted and was in a critical condition.

A St John spokesperson declined to comment on whether the patient was male or female and which hospital that person was taken to.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries were underway but had no further information about the condition of the victim.