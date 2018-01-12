The man with a "Devast8" tattoo across his face, who made headlines worldwide last year, has a new job.

A Kiwi spotted Mark Cropp along Tauranga Rd in Te Poi, near Matamata as a road worker.

A person also snapped a photo of Cropp wearing a orange high-vis vest, hard helmet and holding a walkie-talkie, which was posted on the Only in New Zealand Facebook page.

Photo / Only in New Zealand Facebook

Cropp's mother left a heartfelt comment on the post saying: "So super proud of u my son for getting a job and proving all the haters wrong."

When Cropp spoke with the New Zealand Herald previously, he said he wanted to get off the, dole, get a job and put food on the table for his family.

"I want to be able to put meat on the table - we want to live a normal life."

He said he had visited job agencies appealing for work.

"One employment place said to me 'I wouldn't employ you with that on you face, I wouldn't even take a second look at you'. I've had other people that just shrugged and laughed at me."

Mark Cropp was struggling to find a job last year because of his facial tattoo. Photo / NZ Herald

Cropp found a job last year as a chicken chaser.

His job involved catching chickens on farms and putting them into "modules" before they are taken for slaughter.

He worked between 12 and 14 hours a day and was paid $16 an hour for his labour.

Before getting the job as a chicken chaser, Cropp accepted an offer from Sacred Laser in Kingsland to have his DEVAST8 tattoo removed for free.

Herald Focus went to Cropp's first laser removal session, where a section of his tattoo was worked on and partly lasered off.

But Cropp's girlfriend Taneia Ruki confirmed that he would not be having any further laser removal.