A man has died following a logging truck accident, police have confirmed.

Police, firefighters and St John attended the serious crash involving a logging truck which hit a bank on a Wainui Road in South Waikato at 1.27pm on Friday.

It was originally thought that the crash involved a car and a logging truck.

The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant.



The Commercial Vehicle Safety Team has been notified, a police spokesperson said.