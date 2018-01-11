A Stratford family had a lucky escape today - they were out in Egmont Village when their Oberon St home caught fire.

Firefighters were called out to the fire at about 11.15am and arrived to see the house fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews from Stratford, Inglewood, Toko and Eltham attended the scene.

The smoke from the fire was clearly visible several streets away and the fire soon attracted a large crowd of onlookers including a relative of the family who live in the home.

The young woman frantically tried to contact the family, none of whom was answering their phones at the time.

Once contacted the family made their way back to their home, clearly emotional as they approached the still smoking building.

Speaking to the Stratford Press the female resident of the home said they had somewhere to stay tonight and she was glad they had all been out at the time of the fire.

She and her partner live in the home with three children - two girls aged 14 and 17 and a boy aged 14.

All three children were visibly upset as they watched the firefighters at work.

The Stratford Press office is open today until 4pm for anyone wishing to donate clothing or other help for the family.