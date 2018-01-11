"If you want just the right amount of sauce in your burger, cook it yourself."

That was the message Judge Philip Crayton gave a Whanganui father-of-three who became verbally abusive to McDonald's staff, complaining there wasn't enough sauce in his burger.

Courtney Terence Newton, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly behaviour when he appeared in the Whanganui District Court on Tuesday.

Defence lawyer Anna Brosnahan said that Newton regretted his behaviour and showed remorse.

Newton had been out drinking on December 21, before he stopped in at McDonald's on Victoria Ave in Whanganui for a late night feed.

Judge Philip Crayton said he was pleased to hear that Newton regretted his actions but that kind of behaviour simply wasn't acceptable.

"Especially for a father-of-three."

Newton was convicted and ordered to pay a $200 donation to the Ronald McDonald House.

"Hopefully that payment will benefit some disadvantaged families, you can relate because you have children yourself," the judge told Newton.