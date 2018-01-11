The Police Serious Crash Unit will be working on Arawa St, Rotorua tomorrow morning, mapping the scene where a woman was killed after a tree fell on her car on Friday.



The road will be closed from 7am for three to four hours to allow them to carry out this work.



Diversions will be in place at the following intersections: Arawa St/Rangiuru St, Arawa St/Pukeroa St and Amohia St/Haupapa St.



Police thanked locals in advance for their patience and co-operation.

Rotorua woman Trish Butterworth, 56, died at the scene after the large oak tree crushed the car she was driving.