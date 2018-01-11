An elderly man missing from Ellerslie has been found safe and well.

Fuqi Kan, 67, went missing from the Auckland suburb yesterday afternoon but has been found safe and reunited with his family.

Kan had only been in the country for around a month and doesn't speak English.

Police put out an appeal for anyone who had seen him after his family and friends expressed concern for his wellbeing.

Police would like to thank the media and members of the public for their assistance with the search.