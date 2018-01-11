Rotorua has been named in the New York Times' 52 Places to Go in 2018 list.

The list, described as a "starter kit for seeing the world" features Rotorua at number 45 – the only New Zealand destination to make the list.

Destination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer said it was fantastic to see the city make the list, reinforcing Rotorua's international reputation as a world-class destination.

With a daily readership of more than 9 million people, and more than 220,000 following the New York Times Travel Facebook page, Templer said the exposure in the list was "phenomenal recognition for the solid work that has been undertaken by the industry, Destination Rotorua, Rotorua Lakes Council and others".

"This will open the eyes of a new sector of travellers who may not have previously considered Rotorua as a destination."

The blurb talks about the sulphurous geysers and mineral-rich hot springs which "scent" Rotorua, a hub of Maori culture. It also pays tribute to the Redwood Treewalk nightlights as another example of the way nature is animated.

"Thirty dramatic lighting installations from the designer David Trubridge romance the majestic trees after dark."

Regular contributors for the New York Times were asked for ideas on places to make the list, with hundreds of submissions, which were then whittled down to 52.

It is the 13th year such a list has been compiled and this year, for the first time, a 52 Places Traveler has been selected to travel to every place on the list during 2018.

Templer said the article tied in well with ongoing international activity to ensure Rotorua stayed top of mind with trade and international agents.

Rotorua's tourism target is $1.5 billion in visitor expenditure by 2030, with the city on target to achieve that goal.

Rotorua deputy mayor Dave Donaldson was not surprised to see Rotorua feature.

"We have a long, proud history of tourism and manaakitanga (hospitality) with our strong culture and unique natural environment at the forefront."

Tourism remained a cornerstone of the local economy and a lot had been invested in refreshing Rotorua's offering and lifting its profile nationally and internationally, he said.

"Rotorua is a place where you can be as active or passive as you like with waterways, forests, geothermal wonders, spas, a multitude of attractions and activities – that's why people visit and why we live here.

"Signature events showcase the best of our destination, adding to exposure like this, and we have a lot of great ambassadors like cultural groups and home-grown sportspeople competing and performing on the world stage," Donaldson said.

Redwoods Treewalk co-founder and director Bruce Thomasen said it was amazing recognition to be picked up in a market like that.

"It's great for New Zealand and it is great for Rotorua."

Thomasen said it highlighted the value of working with design champion David Trubridge, enabling the Treewalk to be a world-class attraction.

"The iconic local beauty of the Redwood forest, just five minutes from town, combined with the award-winning designer Trubridge lights (one of which, Titi, won Gold at last year's premier design awards, the Best Awards), has proven to be a perfect formula. During the daytime the experience is about nature, at night it becomes magical."

See the New York Times list here.