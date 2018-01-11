Trucks are queuing up on the median strip outside a Mt Albert supermarket as delivery companies struggle to catch up with the Christmas-New Year backlog.

New Zealand Herald entertainment writer Karl Puschmann has posted repeated appeals to Auckland Transport this week on Twitter about up to four trucks parked in the middle of New North Rd waiting to deliver goods to the Pak'nSave supermarket.

"We are talking about parked with engines off," he said.

"I've been calling Auckland Transport. They said, 'Thanks for recognising this, we are monitoring it.' The second time they said, 'We logged a job.' But logging a job doesn't mean anything has actually happened."

Pak'nSave store owner Harry Chawla said the problem was caused by delivery firms that shut over Christmas and were now trying to catch up.

"A lot of companies were on holiday. Some companies are coming back to normal now but others are only coming back next week," he said.

"I still have 20 products that we haven't got because the companies have been on holiday."

He said he was trying to arrange for delivery firms to deliver in pre-arranged time slots to reduce the congestion.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said traffic enforcement staff had visited the scene this week.