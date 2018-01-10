Rotorua police want to speak to anyone who saw a tree fall onto a local woman's car, killing her.

Police are continuing inquiries on behalf of the coroner in relation to the death of Trish Butterworth, 56.

The incident happened on Amohia St about 10.45am last Friday. Mrs Butterworth was driving past when the large oak tree fell during a storm. She died at the scene.

Police are asking that anyone who was in the area at the time or was a witness to the event, contact them on (07) 348 0099.

