A Waikato policeman who attended a crash which killed a young Hastings mum has spoken of the horror of the scene.

Jocelyn Irene Williams, 38, of Hastings was the mother-of-two today named as the person who died in the crash on State Highway 27, near Pohlen Rd, Matamata on Sunday afternoon.

Her two young children, aged 3 and 6, along with her husband, who was driving, were all airlifted to Waikato Hospital with a variety of injuries.

However, they were all today discharged.

The family were travelling in convoy with Williams' parents when the crash occurred.

The constable, whose name is withheld from the Facebook post, today wrote how he'd had trouble sleeping since attending the crash.

Williams was a passenger in the vehicle, driven by her husband, which also had their two children inside that rolled into a ditch on State Highway 27, near Pohlen Rd, north of Matamata on Sunday afternoon.

"Morning all. It's 3am and I am not sleeping.

"Normally I don't bring my career into facebook but this morning I will.

I've been in the Police for nearly 20 years now. In that time I have attended lots of accidents, with a fair few being fatalities. Perhaps not hundreds, but at times it sure feels like it.

"So yesterday, when I attended another fatal between Matamata and Waharoa, well, it was just another and I emotionally went into that space ...

"The victim's body was still in the car upside down in the ditch, the injured were now in the two ambulances that attended and we were waiting for the air ambulance helicopters to arrive.

"I noted an older couple with a fireman and they were looking at the upside down car.

"The gentleman told me he was the victim's father and he was in the car ahead of the crashed car, and heard it happen. In my unemotional unattached professional manner, I got all the kids and victims details.



"He then asked... "My daughter is dead isn't she?" Oh hell, how do I react to that? He was teary, and so was I. I don't do tears and I don't do emotion.... up until that point. I think I mumbled "yes she is".

"To be confronted by a dad who has lost his daughter, a husband who has lost his wife, and two kiddies who have lost their mum, it just brought the tragedy home.

"I'm not certain what I am trying to achieve by sharing this, but can I just say that those of us in the emergency services have to deal with this sort of thing regularly. Each of us are affected and deal with what we see in our own way.

"3.53 am and I still can't sleep."