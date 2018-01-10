Trolls have threatened to use a car to mow down women taking part in a "glitter boobs" march through Auckland's city centre.



Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller and Jolene Guillum-Scott launched the "glittery march for consent" this week after Madeline was groped while topless at a festival in NZ last month.



But within 24 hours of promoting the protest, due to take place this month, aspiring writer Anello-Kitzmiller, 20, and makeup artist Guillum-Scott, 22, were sent abusive messages.

Trolls have threatened to use a car to mow down women taking part in a glitter boobs march through Auckland city centre. Photo / Caters

One troll even threatened to come to the march "in a car" in an apparent reference to recent terrorist attacks where vehicles have been used to kill pedestrians in city centres worldwide.

The "march for consent" was organised after Anello-Kitzmiller, from Portland, US, was groped by a male reveller at Rhythm & Vines festival on New Year's Eve as she partied with a "glitter boob" decoration designed by Guillum-Scott's company GypsyFest covering her breasts.

The women insist their march – the exact time and location of which has not yet been revealed – will still go ahead and more than 100 people are set to take part.

Advertisement

Video has emerged of the moment a reveller at Rhythm and Vines reacts after a man grabs her. Video/Giann Reece

Footage that captured a man running up to her and grabbing her cleavage before the 20-year-old aspiring writer chased after him and punched him four times went viral.

Jolene Guillum-Scott was shocked by the abusive messages she received on her live video chat. Photo / Caters

On Tuesday Guillum-Scott, from Auckland, took to social media to explain what the march was about but broke down crying when trolls harassed her while she spoke in a live video.



The 22-year-old said: "I was really excited to talk about something which means so much to me, but I actually could not believe the comments I was getting.



"They actually made me cry a couple of times. I was honestly shocked. I couldn't even get a word out because I was just so overwhelmed.

The women were left in tears by the messages. Photo / Caters

"Trolls do not even believe you are human – they just do not give a s***."



Anello-Kitzmiller added: "The amount of negativity sent to both Jolene and I is horrendous.



"Someone said they were going to be there in there in their car, implying they would run people over which has happened elsewhere in the world, and called me a 'f****** slut' and told me to 'go back to my own f****** country'.



"It shows us people care more about what women are 'allowed' to do with their bodies than about the countless victims whose numbers grow every day – regardless of whether people actually hear about them.



"Anyone who calls us a slut or says we are attention seeking really has not taken the time to see what we are standing for and is simultaneously outing themselves as someone who supports rape culture."

The women organised the march after Madeline was groped at Rhythm and Vines. Photo / Caters

The threat made about the event has not been reported to New Zealand Police.



Anello-Kitzmiller and Guillum-Scott launched the "march for consent" to stand in solidarity with victims of sexual assault and spark a debate around consent, victim blaming and sexual harassment.



On the day, Guillum-Scott's company will be decorating marchers who want to go topless with "glitter boob" makeup but both women have stressed there is no dress code.



Men are also welcome to attend the march, at which people will stand for "body positivity, mutual respect, equality, empathy and above all else consent".



Anello-Kitzmiller said: "The march is about raising awareness of what consent means and the lack of conversation that revolves around it.

The woman at the centre of the viral video storm has hit out in an impassioned Facebook speech

"This is not about glittering breasts – it is about promoting body positivity and enforcing the idea that consent is everything.



"I am passionate about standing up for all genders and all ages because this happens to everyone and their voices have been muffled by oppression and ignorance for far too long."

Within 24 hours of promoting the protest abusive messages were left on the page. Photo / Caters

Money raised at the march from donations for glitter will be given to a New Zealand charity that helps victims of sexual abuse and harassment.



Anello-Kitzmiller and Guillum-Scott added: "No one has the right to touch you without your consent – it doesn't matter what the circumstance may be, your body is yours and nobody has the right to take that away from you.



"If you have ever been shamed for your attire, harassed or had what you're wearing taken as an invitation then we are marching for you and we want you to march with us."

- Caters