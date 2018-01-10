A protective mum saved her son after he was hit in the head by a rogue surfboard.

Now she wants to hammer home the message to always watch your children in the water - even if they are good swimmers.

The woman and her family, who don't want to be named, were holidaying in Pauanui when her 12-year-old son encountered trouble in the water.

He was kneeboarding and surfing with two friends on Pauanui Beach.

His mum was watching him.

"One of the other kids came off their surf board and it wasn't attached. I saw the board just clock him in the head.

"I saw him go down. I immediately jumped up and ran into the sea.

"I was praying 'please pop up, please pop up' when I got to him he was really upset, crying and he had no idea what hit him."

The mum of the 12-year-old boy who was struck by a surfboard at Pauanui Beach is urging other parents to keep a careful eye on their kids. Photo / Supplied

Once she got him out of the water the woman noticed blood pouring down his head, neck and into his wetsuit. The "rogue surfboard" had given him a 5cm laceration on the back of his head.

The woman applied pressure and asked a neighbouring family to fetch the lifeguards. Three lifeguards attended to the boy. The woman said they were just amazing as they talked to him gently while checking his vitals, blood pressure and heart rate and administered first aid.

An ambulance was called and the boy was taken to a local GP who glued the wound together.

The woman wanted to raise awareness about water safety. She said her son was a confident, competent swimmer but that didn't protect him from being "in the wrong place at the wrong time".

"I trust my children. This injury was of no fault of my son's but had he been knocked unconscious, he could have drowned.

"I just think parents need to be really conscious of the dangers of water. It doesn't matter how old your child is, there are unforeseen accidents that can happen if they are alone. That's when tragedy strikes.

"I was so thankful I was there."

Her son can't swim for a week and can't run for a few days which he is absolutely gutted about, the woman said. He was due to complete the last day of his rookie surf life saving programme tomorrow, which involved a big sports competition he was no longer able to participate in.