A good Samaritan who stopped a man abusing a woman in Lower Hutt was knocked down and dragged along the road after the man struck him with his car.

Police were called to the incident that took place outside a shopping area around 9.30am on Monday after a man was seen hitting a woman by a member of the public.

The man confronted the abuser about his behaviour and tried to prevent him from leaving the scene.

Police report the offender then got into a silver Mazda 6 and accelerated at the member of the public - knocking him off his feet and dragging him a short distance up the road.

The hit and run occurred on Major Drive in Kelson.

The offender continued to drive away from the scene and has not been located since.

"The victim's actions and intentions were admirable and show that our community is full of people who will not stand by and watch this type of violent behaviour.

"The good Samaritan suffered head injuries and is now recovering at home. He was lucky to not have received critical injuries.

"We encourage witnesses to this kind of behaviour to call 111 and ask for Police in the first instance, so as not to put their own safety at risk," Detective Sergeant Lee Underhill said.

The incident caused the road to be blocked for a short period and Police would like to talk to anyone who saw the event unfold, Underhill said.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Lower Hutt CIB on 04 212 3934.