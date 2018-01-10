Traffic cordons on State Highway 25 north of Thames are set to be removed from 6pm tonight.

The New Zealand Transport Agency announced light traffic will be able to use the road without the need for convoys.

Heavy vehicles over five tonnes have been prohibited from SH25 between Te Puru and Manaia to minimise the risk of further damage to the road.

These vehicles are required to take the alternative route via SH25A through Kopu and SH25 on the eastern side of the Coromandel Peninsula.

Waikato transport system manager Karen Boyt said it was a great result of the hard work put in to repair the roads.

"This a great result to be able to remove the cordons and convoys as it further reduces the delay for anyone who needs to use this stretch of SH25.

"Despite this, the journey will take a lot longer than usual due to Stop/Go traffic control and speed restrictions in a number of locations between Thames and Manaia," she said.

Motorists in the area are still asked to take extra care on the road to prevent further damage to the highway as it will still be a work site for some workers.

The transport agency reports a full programme for the repairs to SH25 should be complete by the middle of next week.