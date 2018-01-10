Whangarei's Hatea Dr has been closed after a tree fell down, blocking the road and hitting at least two parked cars.

Police were called to the scene about 3.35pm after the tree came down. The road, a main route in and out of Whangarei, has been closed and traffic has been diverted on Dent St and Deveron St while the tree is removed.

Nobody is believed to have been injured, but police are at the scene.

Machinery has been called in to secure the tree while it is cut up and removed from the street.

With peak commuter traffic due to start, the road closure may cause traffic tailbacks or delays in town.