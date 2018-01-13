An elderly lady suffered multiple injuries to her legs and had to be airlifted to hospital after a "very unfortunate accident" at a Te Kauwhata retirement complex involving a golf cart being driven by a fellow resident.

The woman, who is in her 80s, was believed to have been knocked over by the vehicle while she was walking.

Brian Dingle, chairman of the Te Kauwhata Retirement Trust Board, confirmed the incident happened at Aparangi Village on the evening of December 29 and that both people involved lived there.

"A very unfortunate accident involving two residents occurred at the retirement village, which resulted in one person being taken to hospital," he said.

"We can confirm it involved a golf cart, which was being driven in the village, [and] collided with a pedestrian around dusk."

He was unable to provide further details about what happened due to privacy concerns, but added the board would work with residents to try to prevent similar incidents.

"Our thoughts are with those involved; the injuries to the pedestrian and the trauma for the golf cart driver."

Dingle said emergency services responded quickly.

The injured woman was treated at the scene by local St John staff and the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called about 9.30pm.

Paramedics onboard continued to care for her during the flight to Waikato Hospital.

A Waikato DHB spokeswoman told the Herald on Sunday that the injured woman as in a stable condition in a ward.