Two people have been airlifted to hospital after the vehicle they were travelling in careered down a bank.

The 19-year-old man and 21-year-old woman suffered suspected back, spinal and pelvic injuries in the crash on Waitomo Valley Rd south of Otorohanga just after 11am today.

Emergency services responded and the pair were assessed by St John Ambulance crews before the Westpac Waikato Air Ambulance arrived.

The rescue helicopter's intensive care unit doctor and paramedic carried out further assessment before determining they both needed airlifting to Waikato Hospital.

Advertisement