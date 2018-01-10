The diver who died at Flat Point Beach in Masterton has been named as 31-year-old Leroy Smith.

Smith's body was recovered by members of his family on December 18, after he went missing off the coast of Wairarapa a day earlier.

The Manawatu man was diving with two others at Flat Point Beach when he got into difficulty in the water.

Two of the divers made it ashore - but Smith didn't.

Two helicopters, the naval vessel HMNZS Otago and local fishing boats were involved in the search.

Smith's body was found on the Wairarapa shoreline near where he went missing, at 7.15pm the following day.

At the time police incorrectly reported he was found by a member of the public. This error is regretted.

Police extended their sympathies to Smith's whanau and friends.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.