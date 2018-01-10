Shocking footage shows an arsonist dousing a vehicle in petrol before setting it alight - and the ute blowing up in his face.

The offender was probably injured likely to have needed medical assistance, police say.

Waikato police say they are extremely concerned.

The arsonist pours petrol over the vehicle before setting it on fire and then explodes in his face. Image/Waikato police

Detective Sergeant Andre Kavanagh said the vehicle was torched at a commercial address in Killarney Rd early on Monday morning.

"A yet-to-be identified person has doused the vehicle with an accelerant and deliberately set the vehicle alight.

"The person ran from the scene along Killarney Rd towards the Hamilton Lake.



"We are very concerned the person has been burned as a result of their actions and may require medical assistance."

The moment the ute catches fire.

Anyone who can identify the offender or provide any other information is urged to contact Kavanagh on (07) 858 6200 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.