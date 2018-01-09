The swimming ban at the northern part of Lake Taupo's Acacia Bay has been lifted following water sample results taken yesterday after a wastewater overflow.

However, a temporary health warning and signage will remain in the southern part of the bay, and by the boat ramp, due to elevated bacterial levels.

More sampling will be taken today with results due tomorrow.

Taupo District Council chief executive Gareth Green said today's results showed samples taken at the stormwater outlet off Wily Terrace, and north and south of the site, were all under the limits set by public health for recreational swimming, allowing for the temporary health warning to be lifted in those areas.

But, samples taken from the next bay further south and at the boat ramp were showing elevated levels so the warning and signage would remain in place at this time.