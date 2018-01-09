A woman has been seriously injured after a car rolled on State Highway 5, Rotorua.

Police said they were called to SH5 between Western Rd and Paradise Valley Rd beside the Agrodome shortly after 11am.

The crash, which has since been cleared, caused congestion in the area as police diverted motorists at the Ngongotaha roundabout.

Senior Sergeant Denis Murphy said police received "in excess of 20 calls" about a woman allegedly driving erratically along Fairy Springs Rd this morning.

The car crashed into a bank and another vehicle. The female driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The occupant of the other vehicle was unharmed, he said.

A witness who was working near the crash said he and his colleagues were "shaken".

The crash was cleared and the road reopened about midday.

A woman has been charged with endangering transport, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, refusing blood and breach of bail. She is due to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow.