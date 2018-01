A cyclist has died after a crash in Hastings this morning.

Police and emergency services are at the scene of the accident at the intersection of Omahu Road and State Highway 50A, Frimley.

Police were called at about 10:15am after a cyclist was reportedly hit by a car.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

