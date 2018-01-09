In life, they shared young love and happiness. In death, they were together still - and will remain so always.

Tyrone Maaka, 19, and Santana Sarsfield, 20, were farewelled yesterday in a joint funeral after they were killed in a horrific crash in Waimauku, West Auckland, last Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to an area between Restall and Kiwitahi Rds, near Woodhill School, just before 5pm.

Tyrone Maaka, 19, and girlfriend Santana Sarsfield, 20, died in a car crash in Waimauku last week. Photo / Supplied

Police said the couple's northbound Nissan lost control and clipped a van in the southbound lane, before colliding with another vehicle. The car caught fire and the couple died at the scene.

Advertisement

Three people in the second vehicle suffered serious injuries and were taken to Auckland City Hospital.

friends of the pair have shared beautiful tributes about them as individuals and as a couple.

Friends of Sarsfield's, a former Mahurangi College student, remembered a girl who was bubbly and generous, always shouting people lunch.

Maaka is a former student of Kelston Boys' High School, in West Auckland.

A teacher paid tribute to a young man who was respectful and proud of the girl he loved.

"Moe mai ra, tama. You were one of ours, Tyrone. I remember our honest conversations and how proud you were of your missus, Santana.

"You were always respectful and had sharp wit and I think you were smart intellectually. I hope our Atua God above has both of you cradled in His arms. Rest easy, tama.''

Tyrone Maaka, 19, and girlfriend Santana Sarsfield, 20, died in a car crash in Waimauku last week. Photo / Supplied

The school's board of trustees and staff posted a notice to their Facebook page this week, informing the school community of the crash.

The Maaka whanau has a special connection to the Kelston Boys' community, as the 19-year-old's father, Tai Maaka, is the school caretaker.

"Tyrone is an old boy of the school. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this very sad time,'' the notice said.

The school also called on staff members who could not attend the funeral this week to make a koha via the Kelston Boys' bank account.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

At the time of the crash, it was raining. Police said, as a result, wet weather was also being considered as a factor in the crash.

A police spokeswoman said today the Serious Crash Unit's investigation was expected to take some time.