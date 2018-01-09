A man who risked his life to save his family as their house went up in flames has died almost a month after their home was destroyed by fire.

Bruce Smith, of Piha, has been identified as the man who suffered severe burns in the early hours of December 6, when a fire broke out at the family's two-storey home.

Smith, who was taken to Middlemore Hospital's burns unit, had been in the intensive care unit in a critical condition. However, on Thursday, he lost his battle.

His family wrote on an online Givealittle fundraising page of the news.

"It is with the deepest sadness that we must inform you that Brucie passed away on Thursday, 4 January.

"He put up the strongest and most courageous fight.''

Smith's wife Jane and their children Toby and Annie thanked members of the public and all those who had reached out to them with offers of support and donations for the family.

"Words cannot express our gratitude to you all.''

A relative said the family's home had been "completely destroyed'' by last month's blaze.

Smith, in his 50s, suffered his injuries while attempting to fight the fire himself in a bid to save both his family and their home, she said.

Emergency services were called to the area about 3.30am that morning following reports of a fire. The main road had to be closed off for a number of hours.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been released by authorities.

Shortly after 7.30pm, just over $11,500 had been donated to the family.