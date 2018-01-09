A small Cessna type aircraft has made a miraculous landing in the Hunua Ranges south of Auckland this afternoon.

Its two occupants were reportedly mostly uninjured and walked away from the landing.

The Westpac Helicopter was called in to assist the Rescue Coordination Centre and police in the search and recovery of the pair around 6.30pm.

Working with the Police Eagle helicopter, crews found the crash survivors not far from the wreckage.

Extracted via a 160 foot (48 metres) winch, the pair were taken to Ardmore Airport were they were assessed before they were transported to hospital.

"They are two very lucky individuals.

"It was very dense - not a lot of room to winch from and extremely tall trees," said helicopter crewman Mark Cannell.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman Lincoln Davies confirmed a male and female were in the plane when it landed.

He said one was an instructor and the other a pilot but was unsure who was who.

Cannell said the pair were very lucky to bring the plane down where they did.

"They have done very well to get that machine on to the ground in that sort of terrain.

"It's probably one of the tighter spots I've seen that kind of thing happen," he said.