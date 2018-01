A heavily tattooed man who was wanted by police has been arrested after a week on the run.

Police located Matthew McRae in Masterton this morning and arrested him.

Police have been looking for the 19-year-old since Tuesday, January 2.

McRae, originally from the Wairarapa, will appear in the Masterton District Court tomorrow charged with breaching court release conditions.

He has distinctive tattoos on his face and neck.