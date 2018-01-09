Labour MP Jamie Strange has written a new song to commemorate tomorrow's 10-year anniversary of the death of Sir Ed Hillary, paying tribute to Hillary's philanthropy as well as his "fencepost brawn" and No 8-wire imagination.

Strange, a music teacher before he became an MP last year, recruited friend and former Amazing Race and NZ Idol participant Jesse O'Brien to record the song Footprint on a Mountain, which can be viewed on YouTube.

​

Hillary passed away on January 11, 2008.

Strange said Hillary has long been an inspiration to him, and not just because of his feat of being the first person on Mt Everest's summit.

"Most people know about Hillary climbing Everest and reaching both the North and South Poles, but not as many are familiar with the humanitarian work he did in Nepal.

"He devoted a large portion of his life to helping the Sherpa people, particularly through the Himalayan Trust he founded.

"Through his efforts, many schools and hospitals were built."

He said Hillary embodied certain values that New Zealanders hold dear, including hard work, honour, humility, and putting people first.

"There is a line in the song that says: 'A tall poppy too loved to be cut down'. This sums up Hillary. He was a hero we were happy to embrace.

"His humility made him accessible. He was one of us, a classic Kiwi bloke, with a big heart for people."

O'Brien said he was excited to work with Strange for their first musical collaboration.

"I love everything that Hillary stood for - in particular, his philanthropic work with the Sherpa people and support of those around him.

"We didn't want to overproduce the song, rather we wanted it to feel natural, to feel real."

It is not Strange's first foray into songwriting. In 2007 he released an album called Thanks For Faking It Sometimes, which included a music video for the song Rockstar Clone starring a mannequin he named Kate Brightstar.

Strange said the song was a satirical view of rockstar life, and Brightstar represented the "plastic-looking girlfriend" that often accompanied rock stars.

He later sold Brightstar to a truck driver, who told him he wanted a companion for long drives.

"I haven't heard from her in a while, but I'm sure she's doing fine."

Footprint on a Mountain lyrics:

Ox-bone jaw and a hatchet face

Strong-will, could not be shaken

Underdog with a quiet determination

Round shoulders, rustic hair

Shy leader, without fear

Number-eight wire imagination

You left your footprint on a mountain

You climbed amongst the stars

You carried us

In your arms

You told us "Dream large"



Fencepost brawn with humility

Ginger nut and a cup of tea

You were our friend and inspiration

Beekeeper, a simple man

If anyone can, a kiwi can

Claw hammer and tractor birthed a nation

You left your footprint on a mountain

You climbed amongst the stars

You carried us

In your arms

You told us "Dream large"

You were a picture of all we can achieve

Determination, it's the seed of self-belief

Through grief and anguish, you held onto the truth

Acclaim and titles meant nothing to you

Reluctant hero

Adventure was your home

A tall poppy too loved to be cut down

You left your heartbeat on a mountain

A flashlight in the dark

The hospitals

Schools you built

A voice for those outcast