A man is dead after being pulled from Lake Rotorua.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to Gloucester Rd in Ngongotaha shortly after noon today.
She said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was pulled from the water and St John paramedics performed CPR, but he died at the scene.
A reporter at the scene said people were gathered in an area where the Awahou Stream met Lake Rotorua.
She said there was one ambulance and two police cars.
A Fire and Emergency northern fire communications spokesman confirmed brigades from Ngongotaha and Rotorua also attended.
Local iwi have put a rahui on the body of water, which will stand for two days. This includes a ban on swimming and fishing in the water between Tarimano Marae and the mouth of Awahou Stream.
Police are now investigating on behalf of the Coroner.