A man is dead after being pulled from Lake Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to Gloucester Rd in Ngongotaha shortly after noon today.

Awahou Stream near where the incident took place. Photo/Ben Fraser

She said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was pulled from the water and St John paramedics performed CPR, but he died at the scene.

A reporter at the scene said people were gathered in an area where the Awahou Stream met Lake Rotorua.

She said there was one ambulance and two police cars.

A Fire and Emergency northern fire communications spokesman confirmed brigades from Ngongotaha and Rotorua also attended.

Police arriving at the scene. Photo/Ben Fraser

Local iwi have put a rahui on the body of water, which will stand for two days. This includes a ban on swimming and fishing in the water between Tarimano Marae and the mouth of Awahou Stream.

Police are now investigating on behalf of the Coroner.