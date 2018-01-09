Police are calling on the public to help identify armed robbers who assaulted a petrol station attendant in Hamilton East last night.

Four robbers entered the Challenge service station on Naylor St at about 9.50pm and assaulted the worker before fleeing with cigarettes and money in a stolen silver car.

Police want to hear from anyone who knows who this robber who assaulted a service station worker is. Photo / Waikato Police

The store worker has a minor injury.

Waikato police Detective Sergeant Andre Kavanagh said police were calling on the public to identify the culprits who were wearing hooded sweatshirts and carrying bags.

Another person involved in Monday's night robbery. Photo Waikato Police

The group drove the car east along Cambridge Rd and it was later found dumped on Morrinsville Rd.

Anyone with any information can contact Mr Kavanagh on 07 858 6200 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.