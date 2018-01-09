There was a lucky escape for the occupants of this silver hatchback which ended up submerged up to its windows in a roadside pond.

The car left the road after an incident involving a truck on SH2 just south of Waipukurau today.

The silver vehicle was travelling north on the highway when it ended up in a pond on farmland below the highway.

There were three occupants, including a child, who had to climb out of a rear window to escape the partially submerged car.

Advertisement

A St John's Ambulance spokeswoman said they sent one ambulance and transported a patient with moderate injuries to the Tuki Tuki Medical Centre.

It's unclear how the accident happened or how the truck was involved, but emergency services said they responded to an accident involving a car and a truck around 11.30am.

A police spokeswoman said the car had reportedly rolled but that no one appeared to be trapped.

The car had to be pulled out of the pond by a large tractor.