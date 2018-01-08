A man has been arrested for the serious assault and robbery of a 71-year-old woman in Palmerston North last week.

Police arrested the 38-year-old in relation to two incidents at a Church St property, one in January and one in October.

The victim was assaulted and had her eftpos card and vehicle taken in an aggravated burglary in the early hours of Friday morning.

The car had been previously stolen and the woman was the victim of an aggravated burglary in October last year.

The man is facing a number of charges in relation to both incidents, including burglary, aggravated robbery, indecent assault, and threatening to kill.

He is due to appear in Rotorua District Court today.



"We know that these two incidents were extremely concerning for the community, and we would like to thank all those who provided information and assistance to the investigation team," a police spokesman said.



The victim has been advised of the arrest.