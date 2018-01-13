The festive season is over and that dreaded back-to-work feeling is kicking in.



While it might be time to switch from weeks of eating and relaxing on the beach to long days in the office, there is still plenty to look forward to with a number of concerts, sporting events and public holidays just around the corner.

And with more long summer days in store, there is ample time to soak up some sun after work.





Public holidays

Laneway Festival will take place on Auckland Anniversary Day. Photo/Nick Reed

Don't pack away your jandals and togs just yet, there is still plenty of time to hit the beach with two public holidays coming up.

There are just two weeks to get through before townies can escape the big smoke for Auckland Anniversary Weekend. And if you are sticking around town there are a number of events happening over the weekend including the International Buskers Festival and St Jerome's Laneway Festival at Albert Park on January 29.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge is also set to be lit for the first time. The six-minute, specially-composed opening show sequence, featuring original music and spectacular lighting effects, will start at 9pm on January 27.

And, the whole country will enjoy a day off on February 6 for Waitangi Day.

Sport

The Black Caps are set to face old rivals England and Australia. Photo/Photosport

Our cricket-filled summer is set to continue as the Black Caps' series against Pakistan continues before facing old rivals England and Australia. The Black Caps will battle England in a stacked schedule of five ODIs and two Tests happening around the country. The first ODI is set to take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton on February 25.

And it is almost time for the oval-ball code to return to our TV screens and playing arenas.

The 2018 Super Rugby tournament will kick off on February 17 in South Africa - a week before the Australian and New Zealand Conferences begin and the defending champions the Crusaders open their title defence at home against the Chiefs.

The Commonwealth Games are also happening across the ditch in April. More than 6600 athletes and team officials from 70 countries are set to hit the Gold Coast for what will be the largest sporting event in Australia this decade.

Music

Ed Sheeran is set to play six stadium shows here in March and April. Photo/Supplied

Major international artists are set to continue flocking to New Zealand this year.

Pink Floyd rocker Roger Waters is playing two concerts at Auckland's Spark Arena on January 24 and 26, and a third at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on January 30.

The Foo Fighters and Weezer will kick off February with a stadium show at Mt Smart, before artists including Bruno Mars, Macklemore and Queen head to New Zealand later in the month.

And as if that wasn't enough, Ed Sheeran is playing six stadium shows at Mt Smart and Forsyth Barr stadiums in March and April.



Auckland City Limits is also making a comeback this year, with a lengthy list of international and local artists including Grace Jones, Beck and rapper Future. The one-day festival will take place at Western Springs on March 3.