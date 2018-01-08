The man who died after being run over by a vehicle was hit on the grounds of a large retirement village construction site.

Ryman Healthcare said this morning's fatal accident happened at its new Tropicana site in Lynfield.

Chief executive Gordon MacLeod said it was devastating news with thoughts of everyone at the company with the dead construction worker's family .

"This is the worst possible news for any family. Our thoughts are with them," said MacLeod.

Advertisement

"We will be working with WorkSafe to find out what went wrong and we will do everything we can to make sure it never happens again.''

Police say the fatal accident happened about 8.15am at a building site on Commodore Dr.

Inspector Jason Greenhalgh said the death would be referred to WorkSafe NZ and the coroner.

WorkSafe this morning confirmed an investigation was under way.

"WorkSafe has been notified of a fatality at a Lynfield workplace this morning," said a spokesman.

"WorkSafe is currently making inquiries into the incident and is unable to comment further."