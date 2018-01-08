Police officers have been injured in a car chase through Tauranga's CBD.



A section of Second Ave between Cameron Rd and Devonport Rd reopened about 9.30am after a police chase ended outside a cafe and A&E centre about 6.15am.

A man was arrested after the chase.

A police spokeswoman said earlier reports said no one was injured but two officers were believed to have suffered minor injuries.

She said the chase began after a man failed to stop for officers and drove off.

"The driver then crashed into two police cars on Second Avenue between Cameron and Devonport [Rds]," she said.

Police were involved in an incident on 2nd Ave where two vehicles have collided and two police cars damaged. Photo/John Borren

A 29-year-old is due to appear in court tomorrow facing charges including breach of bail, failing to stop, refusing to give blood, causing criminal damage with reckless disregard, injuring with reckless disregard.