There is no link between a suspicious house fire in Flaxmere, Hastings last week and a string of smaller fires in recent weeks, police say.

The house fire on Holmes Place in Flaxmere on January 2 occurred when the family who lived in the house were out shopping.

A trail of blood led from the house and through two neighbouring properties.

Three other fires in the Hastings suburb of Frimley over the last few weeks were also deliberately lit, Detective Constable Rhyan Honeyfield said, but were not linked to the house fire.

A hedge, a tree and a tractor were set on fire in separate incidents between December 30 and January 7.

Honeyfield asked that people report any suspicious activity in the area to Hastings Police on (06) 873 0531 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.