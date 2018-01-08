A former constable sacked from the police after he subjected his girlfriend to a "sustained" beating is no longer employed as a trainee professional firefighter.

In October 2015 Lomitusi Lomi was convicted of injuring with intent to injure after he repeatedly punched, kicked and dragged his girlfriend during the brutal attack.

He was then fired from his job as a constable.

In December the Herald revealed that Lomi was in the final stages of his training with Fire and Emergency New Zealand and was set to be posted to a suburban Auckland station to work as a professional firefighter once he graduated.

According to FENZ employment policy, his conviction should have prohibited him from working for the organisation.

After the Herald made inquiries, FENZ stood down Lomi and launched an investigation into how he was ever taken on as a recruit in the first place.

Today the Herald can confirm that Lomi is no longer employed.

"Lomitusi Lomi is no longer employed by Fire and Emergency New Zealand," said

FENZ director of people and capability Brendan Nally.

"Due to privacy considerations I am unable to provide any further details."

The Herald has sought further comment from FENZ about how a person with a serious violence conviction was ever hired as a recruit, and what is being done to ensure this does not happen in future.

"Firefighters are in a position of trust in their communities," Nally said last year.

"As such, I expect all our people to display the highest levels of integrity and respect."

According to the FENZ employment policy, a person cannot join the organisation if they have been convicted of a sexual offence, theft, fraud, perjury or other dishonesty offences; or offences punishable by two or more years in prison.

Lomi's conviction was punishable by five years in jail.

Even though he did not serve time, the fact that he was convicted of an offence that carried that maximum penalty should have meant he was ineligible.

Furthermore, FENZ security screening policy sets out the rules for screening applicants and is supposed to be applied when appointing a new employee or volunteer.

"Security screening is the process of requesting information from the police about any previous criminal activity and any current associations a person may have," the policy states.

"This information is then used to determine acceptability for employment or engagement with us."

Cowardly, violent attack

In 2015 Lomi was blasted by his sentencing judge for his violent attack.

The court heart that Lomi, then 24, and his girlfriend of more than four years returned home from a night in town and after a verbal argument he punched her in the head.

As she attempted to escape he dragged her back on to the bed by her pyjama top.

There were further kicks and punches as she cowered in the corner of the room, her hands covering her face to protect herself.

Lomi then followed her to the lounge and ripped off her top before she managed to grab her car keys and flee.

Lomi was stood down from his duties as a constable in West Auckland while his case was before the courts.

After he was convicted and police completed an internal police investigation he was fired.

The charge carried a maximum of five years' imprisonment - but Lomi was sentenced to 120 hours community work and 18 months' intensive supervision.

"Men who use their strength to beat women are, quite frankly, cowards," said Judge Nevin Dawson at sentencing.

"You had the chance to pull back but you didn't, you continued."