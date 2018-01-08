An Auckland woman with dementia and an intellectual disability who was reported missing at the weekend has been found safe and well.

Elisapeta Solia, 66, was reported missing from her home in Pakuranga Heights on Saturday morning.

Solia, of Samoa, speaks very little English.

A police spokesperson said she was located by two members of the public.

She had disappeared in previous instances but turned up kilometres from home at Auckland Airport, and in the Otara and Middlemore areas.

Police wanted to thank the public for their assistance in the search.