This year's road toll is nearly on par with the same period in 2017, with 10 people already having died on our roads in 2018.

The toll for 2017 was the highest it's been in years, reaching a shocking 379 fatalities provisionally, making it the deadliest year on our roads since 2009, when 384 people died.

This year is tracking just as bad, with only one fewer death than in the same period in 2017, when 11 people died from January 1-8.

There have been nine fatal crashes so far this year.

One of the worst happened near Woodhill last week, claiming two lives and leaving three people in a serious condition.

Two vehicles are pictured at the scene of a crash on State Highway 16, north of Waimauku. Two people died and three were seriously injured in the crash. Photo / Nick Reed

The crash happened on SH16 on January 4 when a northbound driver lost control of his vehicle, Waitemata ​Senior Sergeant Jesse Mowat said.

"The driver appears to have drifted into the southbound lane where his vehicle has clipped a van. As a result the driver of the Nissan has veered further into the southbound lane and has effectively had a head-on collision with another vehicle heading south."

The Nissan caught fire and two people in the car died.

Meanwhile, the first person to die on New Zealand roads this year was a Tauranga man involved in a crash on State Highway 29a.

The crash happened on a relatively quiet New Year's Eve when the 69-year-old driver was travelling across the Maungatapu Bridge soon after midnight.

Western Bay of Plenty head of road policing Acting Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter said the car the man had been driving crossed the centre line and crashed head-on into a car being driven by a sober driver taking a carload of drunk passengers home.

None of the other people involved were injured, and Hunter did not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

In another crash on January 5 one person died and another was left critical when two cars collided in east Auckland.