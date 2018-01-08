Half Moon Bay ferry terminal has been deemed safe after being damaged in last week's storm.

The public boat ramp in east Auckland was closed to the public due to safety concerns after its pontoon was badly damaged in the storm.

Ferries to and from the terminal were cancelled until further notice due to the damage.

The terminal has now been assessed by engineers and it has been confirmed that it is safe to be used again.

Passenger ferry services will recommence from tomorrow.

Auckland Transport apologised to commuters for any inconvenience caused by the closure.

The first big storm of the year brought thrashing rain, monstrous tides and howling winds to the central and lower North Island, causing severe flooding in the Thames Coromandel District.

One of the worst hit areas in the country was Kaiaua, a town situated on the Firth of Thames.

The storm also took a deadly turn when a woman in Rotorua was killed after a tree fell on her vehicle.

During the storm, more rain fell in a 24-hour period than for all of November and December combined. At its height winds of up to 120km/h were recorded in Auckland.

Power cuts were reported in various places, with thousands of Kiwis losing electricity. Domestic flights in and out of Auckland Airport were also impacted by the weather.

The clean-up bill following the atrocious weather is expected to push into the multi-million dollar range, with homes, businesses and key infrastructure needing repairs.