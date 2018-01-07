People are once more able to gather shellfish from anywhere along the country's coastline without risk of becoming ill.

The Ministry for Primary Industries today lifted all biotoxin warnings for Northland's west coast and the Bay of Plenty.

There are now no warnings in place anywhere in New Zealand.

Good news! We've removed the shellfish biotoxin warnings for the Northland west coast & Bay of Plenty. Recent sampling has shown that shellfish are now safe to eat. There are now no warnings in place in NZ. Warning signs will be taken down over the coming days. pic.twitter.com/ghFTCURTwY — Primary Industries (@MPI_NZ) January 7, 2018

The ministry said recent water and shellfish sampling for algae and their toxins showed that shellfish were now safe to eat.

Advertisement

Signs warning against gathering the shellfish would be taken down in coming days.