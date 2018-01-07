One person is in police custody and being checked by medical staff after an incident in Welcome Bay, Tauranga.

The incident occurred just before 11am and involved police putting cordons in place on Osprey Drive.

At least six police cars were parked at the Welcome Bay Foodmarket.

A police spokeswoman said a person had made threats at an address in Osprey Drive and they closed off the road as a precaution.

The person was eventually taken into custody by 1.30pm and taken to hospital for a medical check.