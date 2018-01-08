One person was taken into police custody and was checked by medical staff after an incident in Welcome Bay, Tauranga this morning.

The incident occurred just before 11am and involved police putting cordons in place on Osprey Dr.

At least six police cars were parked at the Welcome Bay Foodmarket.

A police spokeswoman said a person had made threats at an address in Osprey Dr and they closed off the road as a precaution.

Advertisement

The person was eventually taken into custody by 1.30pm and taken to hospital for a medical check.

This afternoon, the police said there was no further information to add and the situation had been resolved.