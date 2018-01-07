A rogue Wellington wave has pushed a car off the seawall in Lyall Bay where it landed wheels up on its roof.

Images of the car show it lying in the sea, as waves pounded the wall and water spilled over to where the vehicle was.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened today, after the driver had parked the car on the wall.

Out on the breakwater near the Moa Point end of the airport. One person taken to hospital with unknown Injuries. Thanks... Posted by Lyall Bay on Saturday, 6 January 2018

She said it was not known why the owner decided to park there, but she said the owner was not in the car when it was pushed over the edge.

Due to the rough conditions, the vehicle is yet to be retrieved.