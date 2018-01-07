A motorbike rider has been flown to hospital in a critical condition following a crash in Canterbury.

Police are attending a crash where a car and motorbike collided at 6.25pm this evening, at the intersection of Waimakariri Gorge and Waddington Rds, in Selwyn.

There are no diversions in place, however drivers are asked to take care around the area, while emergency services are at the scene.

The incident follows another motorcycle crash, only 8km away, this afternoon.

Advertisement

Two motorcycles crashed on Old West Coast Rd, near Redmonds Rd, in Darfield, at about 2.45pm. They appeared to have been travelling in convoy at the time.

One motorcyclist received serious injuries and the other had moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit were called to both scenes.