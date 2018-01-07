Three people have been injured following a crash in Ruakaka.

One person has serious injuries while two others have moderate injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said it had been called to a two-car crash at 3.40pm this afternoon on State Highway 1 in the Whangarei District.

He said one person was trapped in a vehicle.

Advertisement

The crash was located between Doctors Hill Rd and Mountfield Rd, approximately 1km north of Waipu Golf Club.

A St John spokeswoman said all three patients were transported by ambulance to Whangarei Hospital.

A tow was required for both vehicles, police said.