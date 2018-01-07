Even residents who didn't know Trish Butterworth have come together in their grief to honour the "kind and gracious" woman killed unexpectedly in a storm.

Butterworth died when a historic oak tree on the corner of Arawa and Amohia Sts fell on her car at the height of the storm on Friday morning.

The fence which now surrounds Spencer's Oak has been adorned with flowers and kind notes. A lone bunch of flowers sits on what is left of the trunk.

Evaleigh Hindrup, 9, has never met Butterworth, but the shock of her sudden death left her "upset".

Yesterday she came with Ava Akuhata, 11, and Iyla Rosanoski, 3, to leave flowers at the site of the tragedy.

"I hope that you rest in love and peace. People will always think of you at this corner. In memory of Trish," her note read.

She is just one of many who have shown their grief for the woman who has been described as "loving and welcoming".

Judy Rosanoski said she brought the girls to the site because it was a very sad thing.

"So many trees have fallen in storms, but this one really did not work out well. It was something just so unexpected."

Butterworth, served with her husband Keith on the tea and ushering ministry at Rotorua's Elim church and was described by church members on Facebook as "an amazing strong woman of God".

Trish Butterworth was killed unexpectedly in a storm. Photo/Supplied

Close friend Karri-Ann Vercoe posted that she "has such a loving heart and welcoming arms, her faith in our Jesus radiated from her words of wisdom and close connection to the Holy Spirit".

A church service would be held next week at the Elim church, the post said.

The post received dozens of comments, as many shocked friends remembered Butterworth as a special person.

Butterworth worked as a preschool teacher at Agape Christian Preschool, on Clayton rd.

A comment on the Rotorua Daily Post Facebook page decribed her as "an amazing preschool teacher and an amazing woman".

"This is so sad to hear, condolences to your whanau. My children will remember you as an amazing women, gracious and kind teacher and just the best agape Christian preschool teacher there was. Whaea Trish was the best and you will be embraced in our lives forever. God bless whaea Trish a beautiful woman and soul."

The tree, known as Spencer's Oak, stood at 23m tall and was 150-years-old.

The Rotorua Lakes Council has said there will be a "thorough investigation" after residents said the tree should have been removed long ago.

The council was warned by an arborist two months ago the tree was dangerous and responded by getting a contractor in to replace the bracing and take off some smaller branches.

Access to Te Arawa House building which the tree also fell onto is closed, however Amohia St has reopened.

A blessing was held over the piece of road at the weekend.