A 24-year-old male motorcyclist has died following a crash near Christchurch.

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle and occurred at 9.39am this morning on SH75, Christchurch Akaroa Rd, in Duvauchelle.

Because of the crash, Christchurch Akaroa Rd was closed but re-opened just after 2pm.

Police would like to hear from the occupants of two cars and a campervan who were in the area and may have witnessed the crash.

Advertisement

Senior Sergeant Vaughn Lapslie said the crash was a timely reminder to all road users to drive safely and take their time.

"With so many more people on our roads right now, it's important we are all even more cautious and aware when we are driving or riding," he said.

"Please be patient and courteous with each other on the roads.

"We're all just trying to get where we're going, so let's work together and do our best to make sure we all get there safely."

Witnesses to the crash are advised to contact Senior Constable Tim Johnson of Akaroa Police on timothy.johnson@police.govt.nz .